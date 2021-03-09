Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

We’re springing forward this weekend!

As our temperatures slip back to a standard late February/early March feel, our clocks spring forward an hour as Daylight Saving Time begins.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14th, clocks in New York will spring an hour ahead. This means our sunset will jump from 6:09 p.m. Saturday to 7:10 p.m. Sunday. For you early risers, this means the sunrise time is an hour later too (6:20 a.m. Saturday and 7:18 a.m. Sunday).

In the United States, Daylight Saving Time has its roots in two World Wars. The Standard Time Act was established in 1918 to help the country conserve fuel during World War 1. Daylight Saving Time returned during World War 2 and was named ‘War Time.’

The modern use can be traced to Uniform Time Act of 1966 passed by Congress to standardize the use of Daylight Saving Time. It declared that states either had to change to Daylight Saving Time at a specific time or remain in Standard Time all year round.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Daylight Saving Time is observed for several reasons. They say it saves energy, prevents traffic injuries, and reduces crime.

Several states have enacted legislation to make changes to the Uniform Time Act. Most are pushing to keep Daylight Saving Time. Georgia is one state currently debating whether to keep standard time or to stay on daylight saving time.

Hawaii, (most of) Arizona, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the American Samoa already have opted out of daylight-saving time.

Here in New York, we’ll ‘fall back’ again on November 7, 2021.