December continues the warm trend of 2021 in Syracuse

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)
The last month of 2021 ended up as the 2nd warmest December in Syracuse recorded history. Our temperatures were almost 8 degrees above normal only trailing December 2015.
|Year
|Avg. Temp
|2015
|41.1
|2021
|38.1
|2006
|37.4
|2001
|36.8
|1923
|36.4
|2011
|35.9
|1998
|35.4
|2012
|35.3
|1996
|34.8
|1953
|34.8
|1911
|34.8
|1928
|34.6
|1957
|34.2
The warmth was highlighted by eight days with high temperatures in the 50s and we broke a record high on December 16th when we hit 67 degrees. 25 out of the 31 days this past December ended up with high temperatures at or above normal.
This warm December cements 2021 as the 2nd warmest year ever in Syracuse. 11 out of the 12 months had temperatures above normal. Only February was colder than normal.
We only had 9.5” of snow in December 2021 which is well below the normal of 32.7” but far from a record for the month. Less than 3” of snow fell in December 2015!
|Year
|Snowfall
|2015
|2.1”
|1994
|5.9
|2011
|6.6”
|1965
|7.1”
|2001
|7.3”
|1986
|8.8”
|1949
|8.9”
|2021
|9.5”
|1982
|10.9”
|1952
|11.1”
|1959
|11.6”
|2006
|12.1”
For the second straight winter, we have made it to New Year’s Day with less than 20” of seasonal snow. Typically, a winter that starts out that slow in snowfall ends up with below normal snow for the entire season.
Precipitation December in Syracuse was about three and a half inches which is just a bit above normal. We will finish 2021 with nearly 48 inches of precipitation or almost eight inches above normal. This will be the wettest year since 2011.