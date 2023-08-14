SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)– The NewsChannel 9 newsroom was flooded with multiple reports, photos, and video from viewers of rotating clouds in the sky in parts of Oswego and Oneida counties Saturday evening. Many of these reports had the question attached, “Tornado?”

Answer: No.

According to the National Weather Service who conducts surveys to confirms a tornado touchdown, Emergency Management in Oswego and Oneida counties told them any wind damage in Oswego County did not appear to be caused by a tornado.

There were multiple reports of down trees and powerlines where the storms were the strongest.

Many NewsChannel 9 viewers sent us photos of cloud formations that appeared to look like a tornado.

Photo by: Kelly Fregin, Oswego County Photo by: Kelly Fregin, Oswego County Photo by: Kelly Fregin, Oswego County Photo by: Pamela Giovannetti, Oswego County overlooking Lake Ontario near Sodus Bay Photo by: Desa McRae, Oswego County

So what was it?

What they were looking at was actually a wall cloud, which is a lowering and rotating base of a cumulonimbus cloud that can sometimes spawn tornadoes. In this case, while impressive and eerie looking, did not produce any tornados, according to the National Weather Service.

There was a confirm microburst with top wind speeds of 90 mph in Athens and Sayre, PA and a confirmed EF0 tornado with top wind speeds of 80 mph near Fishs Eddy in Delaware County, NY Saturday evening.