SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Hope you took advantage of Friday’s dry, weather because that will be hard to come by for a while. Details below…

Final weekend of April is looking…

Ehh, sorry, but not the greatest.

A slow-moving storm system with its occluded front brings showers and some downpours into the area after sunset Friday night into Saturday morning.

During the day Saturday is still damp, but the rain more scattered in nature with long enough breaks to do anything outdoors if you need/want to. You might need to be a little flexible with your plans and dress accordingly.

Not only are we watching the radar, but it’s also quite cool and breezy. Most locations may struggle to get out of the 50s Saturday.

Any improvement by the end of the weekend??

Any better Sunday? Well, there is still the threat of wet weather Sunday. It may start out showery but turns into a steady rain in the afternoon. The rain could come down heavy at times later in the day into the evening. That could cause some localized flooding in urban and other flood prone areas. When all is said and done, total rainfall for some this weekend will be 2 inches or more!

It is at least a little milder Sunday with highs sneaking back into the 60s but still a steady breeze.

With a variety of weather conditions at any given time over the weekend, this is a great time to download the Live Doppler 9 app if you haven’t done so. That way you can keep an eye on where it’s raining and what the temperature is like where you live.

It’s going to be a cool, wet start to May

May is starting off on a cool and rainy note. The first week of May features daily highs in the low 50s and the threat of showers each and every day through at least Thursday.

Stay tuned for updates on when dry weather returns.