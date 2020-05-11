Does May snow mean a big warm up is likely for CNY?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)

This past weekend we reached the end of eight weeks of ‘lockdown’ and Mother Nature threw an historical May chill and one of our latest snowfalls in Syracuse history at us.

Now that we’ve passed that unpleasant May weather there are some signs at least from past history that a dramatic change in the other direction may be headed our way.

We looked back at Mays in Syracuse over the past 50 years where there was snow or equally unusual 40 degree high temperatures and found a striking change to very warm weather in just a matter of days after that abnormal cold and snow.

Starting with May 1970 when there was .2” of snowfall and going through May 2019 there were 25 ocassions with either snow or days with highs in the 40s and in 23 of those cases (92%) 80 degree warmth followed in short order, an average of 9 days after the cold and or snow.

In 7 of those 25 cases 90 degree weather happened before the end of May! While many people may remember the Mother’s Day snowfall of 1996 most forget that 8 days later it reached 91 degrees in Syracuse, the only 90 degree day of that year.

Here is a sample of what has happened following snowfall in May, starting with the Mother Day of 1996:

1996 91 F 8 days later

2002 81 F 3 days later

2006 92 F 9 days later

2010 84 F 12 days later

2013 86 F 8 days later

2016 91 F 12 days later

Past performance does not predict future returns (as they say) but are there any signs from our computer models that would indicate this type of dramatic warming is heading our way?

The good news is blocking at the jet stream level over higher latitudes like Greenland and Alaska looks to break down later this week. That is a good sign. We should see 60s return to Central New York later in the week. What about 80s? We’ll have to wait a bit longer than that possibly.

As of Monday, our computer models are pointing to a ridge of high pressure building in the Eastern United States for several days next week. That means we could take a run at 80 degrees mid to late next week as a prelude to Memorial Day weekend (yes, we are that close) . The 8 to 14 day forecast is leaning toward warmth, too. That is a good sign for late winter weary Central New Yorkers.