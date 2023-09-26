SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Few clouds and patchy fog greet us again this morning, but that sun is coming back to spoil CNY with another gorgeous afternoon. We’re staying dry too for a while. Details are below….

High pressure gaining control

The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia continue to slowly crawl away from Central New York as a strong area of high pressure in southeast Canada flexes its muscles and builds south. The high is going to act like a big roadblock in the atmosphere helping shunt the tropical moisture to the south, and lead to improving weather for the middle of the week!

The low clouds and fog will again be tough to burn off so we will average out to more of a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. High pressure is closer to us Wednesday so look for a sunnier day.

We are looking at dry weather Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and seasonably mild temperatures between 65 and 70.

Not much rain coming up

We are looking at another dry stretch of weather most of this week.

The one part of the week we’ll watch for closely is later Thursday afternoon into Friday. With our winds out of the east or east-southeast much of the week, there is a chance by late week enough moisture sneaks back into Central New York to cause some light showers or rain. The most likely time for that to happens seems to be Friday.

Regardless of the small shower chance Thursday/Friday, high pressure would build right back in for the weekend. That means more sunshine and even warmer weather!

A pretty nice way to slide into the end of September and the start of October.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.