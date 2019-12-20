Dreaming of Christmases past: Syracuse weather stats

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the one Syracuse had in 1929 – there was 17 inches of snow on the ground!

Where the treetops glisten with the frosty temperatures that didn’t rise above 0 in 1980.

Children in 1978 listened to hear sleigh bells in the snowfall that added up to 15.6” for the day.

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, with every Storm Team Christmas card I write.

May your days be as merry and bright as Christmas 1932 where Syracuse had a high close to 70.

But, may all your Christmases be white, with snow in the air. Our odds are pretty good as 55% of Christmases in the past 116 years have had snowflakes flying.







Christmas Day in Syracuse…



Average high/low: 34/19

Warmest: 66/46 in 1932

Coldest: -2/-22 in 1980

Most Precipitation: 1.11″ in 1978

Biggest Snowfall: 15.6″ in 1978

Most Snow on Ground Christmas Morning: 17″ in 1929

Last Year: High 31, Low 19, 0.2″ of snowfall, 3″ of snow on ground



