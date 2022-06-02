SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The heat, humidity, and storm threat all take a break as we round out the first few days of June.

THURSDAY:

After several days of muggy weather and rounds of downpours yesterday, we’ll be able to enjoy some more pleasant and comfortable weather.

A little bubble of high pressure is in charge Thursday which will give us intervals of sun and less humidity. Clouds may thicken up to round out the day as a wave of low pressure approaches Pennsylvania.

Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 70s which is about where we should be for early June.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The above mentioned wave of low pressure approaching PA late in the day Thursday slides south of us Thursday night and may trigger a few showers. Lows drop into the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

A cold front sliding east of CNY during the morning may provide some extra clouds and maybe even a stray shower to start Friday.

High pressure then settles into CNY behind the cold front and sets us up for a sunnier and pleasant afternoon. Highs top out in the low 70s to end the week.

FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE:

A lot is going on for the first unofficial weekend of summer in Syracuse and CNY like Paige’s Butterfly 5K run/walk, Taste of Syracuse, and the Paul McCartney concert just to name a few. Soo…how’s the weather looking for all the weekend outdoor activities? It appears the weather is going to be cooperative as long as you don’t mind it being a bit cool.

After a reinforcing cold front passes through Friday night, an unseasonably cool air mass will settle in and set us up for a good deal of sun. Highs will only rise to the 60s to start the weekend.

Come Sunday, it’s a little milder highs likely return to the 70s thanks to some sunshine.

That’s not exactly most people’s ideal pool weather, but both weekend evenings look good for bonfires! Keep the jacket/fleece handy for the evenings. Enjoy!