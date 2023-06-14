SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After another batch of widespread rain on Wednesday, will we need to keep the rain gear handy for Thursday? Details below…

Some sun returns on Thursday

We expect a mainly dry, and sunnier Thursday. Temperatures will also turn warmer, as highs return back up well into the 70s. These are seasonable readings for this time of the year.

The drier and warmer weather on Thursday will be followed by higher chances once again for some showers on Friday.

More showers for the weekend, but not a washout

You’ll want the umbrella nearby if you have plans that take you out and about for Father’s Day weekend as well. It looks like we will once again be dealing with some scattered showers on Saturday. Temperatures will also turn cooler, only topping out at best in the upper-60s.

Sunday looks drier, but not completely dry. There could still be a couple of spotty showers around. With that being said, there should still be at least some breaks of sun in the mix. Highs will recover nicely into the mid to upper-70s.

Where are the 80s?

Beyond Sunday, it looks like high temperatures will turn warmer and stay warm for several days. Highs will be within a couple degrees of 80 on Monday, and stay there for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows through the rest of this week look to end up in the 50s as well, so a continued break for the fans and air conditioners is in store. A nice savings with the electric bill too! Lows will creep up into the 60s, however, heading into early next week along with those warmer daytime highs.