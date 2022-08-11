SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) – Some much needed rain recently is starting to reflect in slightly greener lawns and improvement in the drought conditions in parts of the Finger Lakes.

In the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on August 11, portions of the Southern Finger Lakes like in Tompkins, Seneca, Schuyler, and southern Cayuga counties that were considered in a “Moderate Drought” have improved to “Abnormally Dry”.

Meanwhile other locations in Central New York remain in the “Abnormally Dry” area.

According to the NYS Mesonet network, the in the first 10 days of August the areas that saw the most improvement received some of the higher rainfall totals across the whole state. Burdett in Schuyler County has a 10-day rainfall total of 2.20″ as of August 11th.

This drought data comes from the Drought Mitigation Center in Nebraska through several government agencies such as NOAA and the Department of Agriculture