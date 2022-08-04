SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — Despite some much needed recent rainfall in the last week in CNY, there has been no improvement in the current drought conditions in Central New York and the Finger Lakes.

But, if you like to look at things with the glass half full, conditions haven’t worsen either!

In the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on August 4, the areas considered “Abnormally Dry” remain the same as well as the locations in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier considered in a “Moderate Drought”.

On Friday July 29, Governor Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 New York counties after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies.

This drought data comes from the Drought Mitigation Center in Nebraska through several government agencies such as NOAA and the Department of Agriculture