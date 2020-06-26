Drought Monitor: Abnormally dry conditions expanded to Finger Lakes

According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released June 23, abnormally dry conditions continue across parts of Northern New York and include a good portion of Jefferson, Oneida and Lewis counties. New with this report, portions of the Finger Lakes are now abnormally dry and portions of the St. Lawrence are in a moderate drought.

Since June 1st, Watertown is running more than 1.5” below normal for precipitation, and 3.3” below normal for the year thus far.

Syracuse is currently running more than 2.25” below normal for the month of June and now 0.76” below normal for the year. This is almost ¾ of an inch drop since last week!

The recent lack of decent rainfall in Central and Northern New York has led to dry conditions across the area and parts of New England. 

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.

