SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re noticing some subtle improvements the last couple of weeks across the state in the areas that have been abnormally dry or even in a moderate drought.

However, things appear to be status quo in Central New York.

This is according to the latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Parts of the North Country like in southern St. Lawrence County were removed from abnormally dry status, while a lot of the area including the immediate Central New York region remains in the abnormally dry category.

As of the latest update, even more of far Western New York have been taken out of moderate drought and downgraded to abnormally dry. Parts of the Catskills and New York City areas have been as well.

June ended quite soggy, but there hasn’t been that much rainfall to kickstart July. Officially at the Syracuse airport, the first five days of July only accumulated 0.23” of rain which is 0.40” below normal for the month-to-date ending July 5th.

More scattered showers are in the forecast through the second weekend of July (especially Sunday), so we expect to continue to see improvements with each weekly update in the foreseeable future.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted, planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early, gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, the next level up, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.