Drought Monitor: Despite recent rain, drought conditions turn severe for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released October 8, drought conditions for most of CNY remain the same with the exception of parts of the Tug Hill and higher elevations north and east of Syracuse which has worsen to a severe drought.

This is despite picking up 1-2″+ of rainfall last week at the end of September. For the first week in October only 0.42″ of rain has fallen which is 0.39″ below normal for this point in the month.

We need more rain to help combat our drought conditions in CNY and the Finger Lakes, especially for the areas in Lewis, Oneida, and Herkimer counties that are now in a severe drought.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

In a severe drought, specialty crops are greatly impacted, warnings could be issued to ban outdoor burns, trees are brittle and susceptible to insects, and there could be poor water quality because of declining groundwater.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.