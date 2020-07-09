Drought monitor: Drought conditions worsen statewide, abnormally dry expanded to all of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)–

According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released July 6, abnormally dry conditions have now expanded to include the whole state of New York except a small portion of Sullivan County. New with this report, the moderate drought area has been expanded to include northern Oswego County and northwestern Oneida County.

Syracuse and the Finger Lakes remain abnormally dry, according to the latest report. But, unlike last week, the abnormally dry area now includes the entire Central New York region.

Most of the area saw little to no new rainfall the past week which has lead to worsen drought conditions in Central New York and parts of New England.

From July 1st through July 8th, the Syracuse airport has only recorded 0.18″ of rainfall, which is 0.77″ below normal for the month of July.

The city of Oswego has even asked residents to cut back on their water usage to help conserve the city’s water supply.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.