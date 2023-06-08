WSYR-TV (SYRACUSE, NY) — Our recent dry streak has really caught up to most of Upstate New York State as much of the area is now considered in a minor drought.

According to the latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. on June 6th, most of CNY are now considered abnormally dry.

A week ago, the abnormally dry area was concentrated to the Southern Tier and southern Finger Lakes areas.

May 2023 was the 10th driest May on record with barely a quarter of an inch of rain for the second half of the month.

Then, we added on to that with no measurable rainfall at the Syracuse Airport the first week of June. We went 2 full weeks with nothing more than a trace of rain.

Despite having our 3rd least snowy winter in about 75 years, we made up for it in rainfall, until now.

As of June 7th, the Syracuse airport’s precipitation surplus shrunk to 0.11” above normal. The week prior was still running 2.6” above normal in precipitation.

Our year-to-date precipitation total still stands at 15.92”. This number hasn’t changed since our last drought report a week ago.

Fortunately, there is some rain in the forecast for the second week of June. Our lawns, gardens, and sky (smoke conditions) could really use it.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted, planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early, gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.