Drought Monitor: Finally, some subtle improvement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released November 5, there is finally some improvement to the drought conditions in Central New York and statewide.

It’s not very noticeable, but there have been improvements from the abnormally dry, moderate, and severe drought conditions.

Parts of western Lewis County have moved out of the severe drought and into the moderate drought. We also notice a difference for the better for parts of the southern Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, and Catskills.

There is plenty of room for improvement, however. The first few days of November have come up short with precipitation running below normal by 0.19″ and still more than 2.25″ below normal for the season since September as of November 5th.

Unfortunately, while the weather is forecast to be sunny, dry and warm through the second week of November, this will not help the drought stricken areas.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

In a severe drought, specialty crops are greatly impacted, warnings could be issued to ban outdoor burns, trees are brittle and susceptible to insects, and there could be poor water quality because of declining groundwater.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.