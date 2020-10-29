Drought Monitor: Has the soggy weather made any difference?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released October 29, the recent soggy, rainy weather has made no difference in the drought conditions state wide.

In face, the abnormally dry area was extended just a little bit to include a sliver of Sullivan County along the New York and Pennsylvania border.

To look at the bright side, things haven’t gotten worse. We received what we needed, slow and steady rain.

There is still a deficit to make up for this fall. As of October 28, Syracuse is running more than 2″ below normal for rainfall. For the month of October so far Syracuse continues to slowly close the gap and run only 0.07″ below normal with 3.04″ of rainfall.

With all that said, we still need more rain to help combat our drought conditions in CNY and the Finger Lakes, especially for the areas in Lewis, Oneida, and Herkimer counties that are still in a severe drought. There is more rain and even snowfall in the forecast to close out October and the beginning of November.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

In a severe drought, specialty crops are greatly impacted, warnings could be issued to ban outdoor burns, trees are brittle and susceptible to insects, and there could be poor water quality because of declining groundwater.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.