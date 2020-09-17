Drought Monitor: Lack of rainfall this month not helping CNY’s drought conditions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If September were to end after the first two weeks, it would be the driest September on record. And it shows in this week’s drought monitor report.

According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released September 15, abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions have expanded back into the North Country/Adirondacks and the Finger Lakes including Ithaca and Cortland after making some headway the end of August. Onondaga County and Syracuse continue to be just out of the “Abnormally Dry” areas.

Through the first two weeks of September only 0.49″ of rain has fallen, which is currently in first place for driest September on record, which currently belongs to September 1943 with 0.51″. (Climate data for the Syracuse area dates back to 1902).

Another very long stretch of dry weather is setting up for the third week of September. So, this will likely worsen drought conditions for the area by next week’s report.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.