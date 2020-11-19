Drought Monitor: Making progress in the North Country

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released November 19, we are starting to see progress in areas that’s been under a severe drought for weeks.

The parts of the Tug Hill of Lewis, Oneida, and Herkimer counties that have been in a severe drought have finally been downgraded to moderate drought to join the rest of Central New York.

After a week-long dry and warm spell, the weather patterned flipped to feel more like November from the 10th through the 17th which included rain, snow, and cooler temperatures.

The Syracuse Airport received 0.84″ of precipitation during that time. Watertown received 0.75″ between November 10-17th. Areas in the higher elevations like the Tug Hill also saw several inches of snowfall which helped the content as well.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.