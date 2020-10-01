Drought Monitor: Moderate drought conditions expanded into most of CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released October 1, drought conditions worsened in CNY which led to an expansion of a moderate drought for the majority of the viewing area.

However, the data from this week’s drought report does not include the 1-2 inches of rain that fall across the area on September 29 and 30.

Up until the data for this report was collected, still only 0.49″ of rain fell for the month of September. At that time we were on track to be the driest September on record.

But, that all changed when we finally saw some much needed beneficial rain arrive Tuesday morning September 29 that lasted through Wednesday morning September 30.

A two-day rainfall of 1.04″ brought the monthly total of rain for September 2020 to 1.53″, making it the 18th driest Septembers on record. You can read more about September 2020’s climate data here.

Our current weather pattern is setting up to be a fairly unsettled one with chances of showers just about each day for the next week. We’re sure next week’s report will show improvement over the viewing area considering how much rain has fallen this week.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.