Drought Monitor: No change as parts of CNY continue to be abnormally dry

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released September 8, there has been no change to the current drought conditions across New York State.

Parts of the southern Finger Lakes like Schuyler and Chemung counties continue to still be in a moderate drought.

Parts of Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson counties also continue to be abnormally dry.

Not much rain has fallen so far this month. As of September 9th the Syracuse airport has only received 0.10″ of rainfall since the beginning of the month.

This is almost an inch below normal for the month thus far.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.