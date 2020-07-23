Drought Monitor: No change in drought conditions statewide

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released July 21, abnormally dry conditions continue in Central New York, and moderate to severe drought conditions continue for parts of Oswego and Jefferson counties and the North Country.

The newest report shows there has been no change in the intensity of the drought conditions in the entire state of New York.

There hasn’t been much new rainfall within the last week to make much of a different for the better or worse in the drought report.

Since July 16th through the 22nd Syracuse received 0.19″ of measurable rainfall. For the month of July so far Syracuse is still running more than 1.60″ above normal for precipitation.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines, and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.