Drought Monitor: No improvements from this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released August 27, there has been no improvement with the current drought conditions.

Parts of the southern Finger Lakes like most of Tompkins and Schuyler counties are still in a moderate drought. This area includes Ithaca and Watkins Glen.

Abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions continue for the rest of Central New York and the North Country.

Since the last drought monitor report, the Syracuse airport has only picked up 0.18″ of rainfall. Any rain the past week has been quite scattered and hit or miss across CNY.

For the month of August, so far as of August 26th Syracuse is running a bit below normal for precipitation with 2.36″ of rainfall, which is 0.64″ below average.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.