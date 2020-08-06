Drought Monitor: No improvements, moderate drought expands back into the Tug Hill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released August 4, abnormally dry conditions continue across much of the state. Portions of St. Lawrence county are still experiencing a severe drought. Much of Jefferson county is experiencing a moderate drought.

After making some headway the last few weeks, parts of Lewis and Oswego counties have expanded back to moderate drought.

Despite picking up extra rain from Tropical Storm Isaias the past week, it wasn’t enough to see much progress reflected in the most recent drought report.

For the first five days in August, The Syracuse airport has received 1.50″ of rainfall, which is 0.11″ above normal for this point in the month.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.