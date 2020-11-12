Drought Monitor: No rain, no change

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released November 12, there has been no change in the drought conditions across New York State.

This is mostly due to the fact it didn’t rain during the timeframe this week’s data is from. A whole week from November 4th through the 10th no measurable rainfall was recorded at the Syracuse airport.

Parts of the Tug Hill of Lewis, Oneida, and Herkimer counties continue to be in a severe drought while the rest of Central New York remain in a moderate drought or abnormally dry.

However, the recent warm and dry weather has come to an end, and we’re entering a more November-like patter with cooler temperatures and more opportunity for rain and snow showers.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.