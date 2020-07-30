Drought Monitor: Northern Tier of NY still experiencing severe drought

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released June 30, abnormally dry conditions continue across much of the state. Portions of St. Lawrence county are still experiencing a severe drought. Much of Jefferson county is experiencing a moderate drought.

In the month of June, Watertown only received 1.22” of rain. This was more than 1.5” below normal for precipitation. For the month of July, Watertown is running almost an inch below average. Since June 1, Watertown is still more than 2.5” below average for precipitation.

For the month of June, Syracuse was 1.85” below normal for precipitation. July has been a different story, now Syracuse is more than 1.5” above average for the month. Since June 1, Syracuse is now only 0.18” below normal.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.