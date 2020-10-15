Drought Monitor: Not enough rain to make a difference in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released October 15, there has been no change to the current drought conditions in Central New York.

Abnormally dry, moderate, and severe drought conditions continue in CNY.

The only change that occurred state-wide was the expansion of severe drought in the Southern Tier for parts of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Since last week’s report Syracuse only received 0.38″ of new rainfall. The monthly total for the first half of October through the 14th stands at 0.80″, which is 0.78″ below normal.

Syracuse is also running close to 3.00″ below normal for the Fall 2020 season since September 1st.

We need more rain to help combat our drought conditions in CNY and the Finger Lakes, especially for the areas in Lewis, Oneida, and Herkimer counties that are still in a severe drought.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

In a severe drought, specialty crops are greatly impacted, warnings could be issued to ban outdoor burns, trees are brittle and susceptible to insects, and there could be poor water quality because of declining groundwater.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.