Drought monitor: Rainfall from Isaias improves drought conditions in NYS

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released August 13, most of New York State has seen some improvement in the drought conditions. Especially North Country where the severe drought area has been downgraded to moderate drought. However, moderate drought conditions continue for parts of Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson counties.

Below is a snapshot of last week’s drought report:

Below is the latest drought report:

As you can see, there has been some significant improvements in Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and the Hudson Valley. This is mostly due to the significant rain that fell for a lot of the state during Isaias. Some locations in the Hudson Valley, Catskills, and Albany area received more than 2-4″ of rainfall.

Below is an image from Mesnonet data provided to the National Weather Service of the total rainfall from Isaias.

As of August 12th, Syracuse has received 2.04″ of rainfall, 1.23″ of that rain was a result of Isaias. Syracuse is running 0.67″ of precipitation above normal for the first half of August.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.