SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The latest drought monitor released on Thursday, May 19 by the National Drought Mitigation Center shows abnormally dry conditions across the a portion of the Finger Lakes and Rochester area.

The data that is taken into account for this map goes through 8 a.m. May 17. The thunderstorms from earlier this week didn’t impact this region enough to offset the precipitation deficit.

We’re closing out the 3rd week of May and it has been a dry month. As of midnight May 19, the Syracuse airport has only received 1.04″ of rainfall which is 0.89″ below normal.

Nationally, the western half of the country remains extremely dry. Here’s a breakdown of how drought conditions are impacting the agriculture industry across the United States.