Drought Monitor: Recent rainfall helps improve drought conditions in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released September 1, there has been some improvement with the current drought conditions mainly concentrated in Central New York.

Parts of the southern Finger Lakes like Schuyler and Chemung counties are still in a moderate drought. But, parts of Tompkins county like Ithaca has been downgraded from moderate drought to abnormally dry.

Also, northern Onondaga County and along the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario there were considered abnormally dry last week have improved to show no drought concerns.

Even parts of Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson counties that were considered in a moderate drought have improved to the abnormally dry status.

Since the last drought monitor report, the Syracuse airport picked up 2.43″ of rainfall! This definitely help our lawns, gardens, and our drought status.

For the month of August, Syracuse ended up more than an inch above normal with a monthly total of 4.61″.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.