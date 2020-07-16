Drought Monitor: Recent rainfall slightly improves drought conditions

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released July 14, abnormally dry conditions continue in Central New York. New with this report, there are improvements in the drought conditions in the Finger Lakes. And, Oneida County and most of Oswego County are out of the moderate drought area but remain abnormally dry.

Recent much needed rainfall this past week helped the whole state improve some.

After only receiving 0.02″ the first week in July, the Syracuse airport has made strides and picked up an additional 2.89″ between July 8th and 15th. 2.36″ of that fell in just one day. As of July 15th, the monthly total of precipitation recorded at the Syracuse airport is 2.91″.

For the first time in a while Syracuse is actually running above normal in precipitation at 1.09″ above the average for the month through July 15th.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines, and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.