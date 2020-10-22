Drought Monitor: Recent soaking rain makes slight dent in severe drought

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released October 22, there has been some slight improvement in the moderate and severe drought impacting the North Country and Tug Hill.

Abnormally dry and moderate conditions continue in CNY with little improvement despite the recent rainfall we’ve had.

Since last week’s report Syracuse received 1.42″ of new rainfall. That makes up more than half the amount for the month so far, which stands at 2.19″ through October 21st. For the month Syracuse is closing the gap at running only 0.14″ below below normal.

However for the Fall 2020 season since September 1st Syracuse is still running more than 2″ below normal with 3.72″ of rainfall.

We need more rain to help combat our drought conditions in CNY and the Finger Lakes, especially for the areas in Lewis, Oneida, and Herkimer counties that are still in a severe drought. And the long-term forecast is pointing towards more beneficial rain for the last week of October.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

In a severe drought, specialty crops are greatly impacted, warnings could be issued to ban outdoor burns, trees are brittle and susceptible to insects, and there could be poor water quality because of declining groundwater.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.