Our recent dry streak has finally caught up to parts of New York State which are now considered in a minor drought.

According to the latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. on May 30th, Tompkins County and portions of Cortland County are now considered abnormally dry.

May 2023 was the 10th driest May on record with barely a quarter of an inch of rain for the second half of the month.

We’ve been able to ward off any drought conditions for quite some time due to an above normal amount of precipitation.

Despite having our 3rd least snowy winter in about 75 years, we made up for it in rainfall.

As of May 14th, the Syracuse airport was still running 2.6” above normal in precipitation. That was cut by more than half in just 2 weeks.

At the end of May the running precipitation total for the year was 15.92” and only about an inch above normal for this point in the year.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted, planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early, gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, the next level up, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.