Drought Monitor: Some improvements with drought conditions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released December 3rd, the drought conditions in central and northern New York have slightly improved.

Areas of the Tug Hill and North Country have been downgraded to abnormally dry. The immediate Syracuse area and the Finger Lakes all remain in a moderate drought with abnormally dry areas.

The Syracuse Airport received 1.32″ of precipitation between November 24th and December 1st but, that wasn’t enough to make much of a difference or improvement in our recent drought conditions.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.