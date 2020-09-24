Drought Monitor: With hardly any rain this month, drought conditions continue to expand

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been a week and a half since Syracuse saw any significant rainfall, and it shows in the latest drought monitor report.

According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released September 22, abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions continue in the North Country/Adirondacks, the Finger Lakes including Ithaca and Cortland, and has now expanded back to the Syracuse area.

There has been no measurable rainfall at the Syracuse airport since last week’s report. The total amount of rainfall through the first three weeks of September sits at only 0.49″ of rainfall. This is still in first place for driest September on record, which currently belongs to September 1943 with 0.51″. (Climate data for the Syracuse area dates back to 1902).

We still have more dry weather to deal with through the last weekend in September until some rain is finally forecast to return to CNY to close out the month. Click here for more details on our pattern change.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.