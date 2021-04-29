Drought report: A little rain, no expansion of drought



SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)-There has been some rain across CNY, but there is still no improvement to the drought report this week.

Syracuse picked up a little more than a quarter of an inch of rain during this time period. This was enough to keep drought conditions from expanding or worsening.

The latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. April 27th still has portions of Oneida county in a moderate drought. Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Wayne, northern Seneca, southern Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties in the abnormally dry category.

Statewide, there were some minor improvements. Orleans county in WNY and Clinton county in NNY were downgraded from a moderate drought to abnormally dry conditions. A moderate drought still exists elsewhere in the western Finger Lakes and the Adirondacks. Abnormally dry conditions exist across portions of the Catskills.

Under these dry conditions, fire danger is elevated.

Remember, there is a state-wide open burn ban through May 14th.

The weekly summary is released every Thursday.

For reference of changes, here’s a look at the report from last week.