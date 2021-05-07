Drought Report: Abnormally dry conditions continue



SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)-There has been some rain across CNY, but we are still abnormally dry across the area.

From April 30th to May 4, Syracuse has received more than 1.5″ of precipitation. Until May 6, every day in May has had measurable precipitation.

The latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. May 4th, still has portions of Oneida county in a moderate drought. Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Wayne, northern Seneca, southern Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties are still in the abnormally dry category.

Statewide, there were some minor improvements. The majority of Western New York was downgraded from a moderate drought to abnormally dry conditions. A moderate drought still exists in a portion of Oneida county and the Adirondacks. Abnormally dry conditions exist across portions of the Catskills.

Under these dry conditions, fire danger is elevated.

Remember, there is a state-wide open burn ban through May 14th.

The weekly summary is released every Thursday.

For reference of changes, here’s a look at the report from last week.