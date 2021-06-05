Drought Report: CNY remains abnormally dry

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The latest drought monitor released on Thursday, June 3 by the National Drought Mitigation Center still shows abnormally dry conditions across Central New York.

The data that is taken into account for this map goes through 8 a.m. June 1. This does include the beneficial rain we received at the end of May.

Overall, May was the fourth month this year with below normal precipitation.

Although the only area in New York State that is under a moderate drought is a portion of the Adirondacks, the dry weather that we are experiencing the first week of June won’t help improve conditions for the next report.

Nationally, the western half of the country remains extremely dry. Here’s a breakdown of how drought conditions are impacting the agriculture industry across the United States.