Drought Report: CNY still cited as abnormally dry

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The latest drought monitor released on Thursday, June 10 by the National Drought Mitigation Center still shows abnormally dry conditions across Central New York.

The data that is taken into account for this map goes through 8 a.m. June 8. This does not account for the wettest day of the month so far which was June 8th when Syracuse received 0.69″ of precipitation.

The month of June has only had a handful of days with measurable precipitation. The total amount of rain for the month is just shy of an inch (0.90″ to be exact). Average precipitation through the first two weeks is about 1.5″. This adds to the fact that four of the previous five months of 2021 have been below average for precipitation.

Nationally, the western half of the country remains extremely dry. Here’s a breakdown of how drought conditions are impacting the agriculture industry across the United States.