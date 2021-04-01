Drought Report: Moderate drought conditions present in CNY

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The month of March was very dry, so dry Syracuse closed the month 1.59″ short of precipitation.

Despite the widespread rain we saw towards the end of the month, the drought conditions have not improved in Central New York.

The latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. March 30th has portions of Oneida county in a moderate drought. Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Wayne, northern Seneca, southern Oneida, northern Onondaga and northern Madison counties are all abnormally dry.

According to the summary, 28-day streamflows are running average.

Under these dry conditions, fire danger is elevated, the spring fire season starts early.

What should help with next week’s report is the rain not accounted for on the 24th and the rain that we see the 28th.

The weekly summary is released every Thursday.

For reference, here’s a look at the report from last week.

