Drought Report: North country upgraded to moderate drought

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The latest drought monitor released on Thursday, June 17 by the National Drought Mitigation Center shows moderate drought conditions across the north country. The report still shows abnormally dry conditions across Central New York.

The data that is taken into account for this map goes through 8 a.m. June 15.

The month of June has had seven days with measurable precipitation in Syracuse. Average precipitation through the first two weeks is about 1.85″which is just slightly below average.

Despite some rain in the past week, soil moisture and stream flows have decreased in northern New York.

Nationally, the western half of the country remains extremely dry. Here’s a breakdown of how drought conditions are impacting the agriculture industry across the United States.

Here’s a look at the drought report from last week to show the changes.