Drought Report: Rain helped but not enough for improvement



There has been some rain across CNY, but there is no improvement to the drought report this week.

Syracuse picked up a little more than half an inch of rain during this time period. This was enough to keep drought conditions from expanding or worsening.

The latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. April 20th still has portions of Oneida county in a moderate drought. Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Wayne, northern Seneca, southern Oneida, northern Onondaga and most of Madison counties in the abnormally dry category.

Statewide, moderate drought exists in the western Finger Lakes and the Adirondacks. Abnormally dry conditions exist across portions of the Catskills.

Under these dry conditions, fire danger is elevated.

Remember, there is a state-wide open burn ban through May 14th.

The weekly summary is released every Thursday.

For reference of changes, here’s a look at the report from last week.