Drought Report: Soggy May weather brings improvements to drought conditions

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- It has been a soggy start to the month of May. The wet weather has brought drought relief across most of New York State.

Since May 3, some areas have received more than 2″ of precipitation! Most areas across CNY have received at least an inch or precipitation. For the month of May, Syracuse is almost 0.50 ” above average.

Courtesy of the NYS Mesonet.

The latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. May 11th, still has portions Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Wayne, northern Seneca, southern Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties are still in the abnormally dry category.

Statewide, there are no moderate drought conditions, all have been downgraded.

The weather pattern that we are in during the coming week is not supportive of widespread precipitation, or significant precipitation. We’ll see next Thursday is this has any impact on conditions.

For reference of changes, here’s a look at the report from last week.