SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feeling comfortable through Thursday, but when does it rain again?

TONIGHT:

As the warm front moves into the area tonight, a breeze develops out of the southeast and there’s a very slight risk of a shower towards Thursday morning.

It’s a milder evening than what we’ve had earlier this week. Lows drop into the 50s to near 60.

THURSDAY:

Highs Thursday are expected to reach well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sun breaking through and a gusty southwest breeze.

There should be quite a few clouds around Thursday with a passing shower or two possible mainly north and west of Syracuse.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A slow moving cold front moves into the area towards Friday morning and into the day Friday. This results in a better chance of some rain and a few t-storms to end the week. Any storm that moves through Friday could be a bit strong with heavy rain (ponding, poor drainage flooding), gusty winds and hail.

It’s mild Thursday night with lows in the 60s followed by a slightly cooler, but muggier 70s kind of day Friday.