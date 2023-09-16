SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After a sunny and pleasant Friday and Saturday across Central New York, will the beautiful weather stick around into Sunday? Details below…

‘Lee’ not a factor for us, but different story to the east

After just seeing some high clouds Saturday morning, we turned mostly sunny for the afternoon, while our friends to the east in Eastern New England, especially in Maine had to deal with tropical storm and almost hurricane force winds at times, heavy rain and coastal flooding from ‘Lee’.

Another cool, comfy night ahead

It’s quiet tonight with some clouds scooting overhead during the night as lows drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

More clouds, but mainly dry Sunday

The second half of the weekend is expected to feature at least some sun and highs warming into the low 70s.

Clouds thicken in the afternoon on Sunday, and there could even be a few showers after 3 or 4 pm south of Syracuse. That is ahead of a cold front and developing area of low pressure south of us that brings a better chance for a few showers Sunday night, especially Monday afternoon and evening.

Dry for most of next week

There is a chance those early week showers are the only rain we see all next week!

High pressure starts to build in on Tuesday and could stay in control of our weather with plenty of sunshine through at least the end of the week.

Stay tuned and keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.