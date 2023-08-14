Dry weather prevails on Monday

Monday does indeed look to be a dry day for us.

We will find a nice blend of clouds and sunshine.

High temperatures will once again be in the 70s to around 80, and humidity will remain low.

If you have anything planned outdoors, be sure to grab the sunglasses and the sunscreen!

Next system Monday night into Tuesday

After a quiet Monday, rain chances will once again be on the rise with our next system that moves in beginning Monday night and lasting into Tuesday.

Expect rounds of showers and perhaps an embedded rumble of thunder during this timeframe. No severe weather is expected, but rain may be locally heavy at times.

Given the clouds and showers, Tuesday will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the mid-70s at best.

Outside of a lingering shower early Wednesday, we turn drier and brighter midweek with temperatures warming back into the 80s.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.