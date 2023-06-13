SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Much needed rain drenched CNY Monday afternoon and night, but how much longer until we need the umbrellas again? Find out below…

Most significant rainfall since late April is over

The heavy rain from Monday evening moved out of Central New York late Monday night. For many, it was more rain in one day than we’ve seen in the previous five weeks plus, and the most rain to fall in a day in about 7 months!

After a nicer Tuesday with a break from the rain, some more rain returns midweek but more on that in a moment…

80s missing the next several days

After the summery feel on Sunday with highs in the 80s, and a muggy mid-70s to around 80 Monday, temperatures will largely top out in the 70s for the rest of the week.

Keep in mind, average highs this week are rising from the mid to upper 70s, so we will be at or below average much of the rest of the week.

Lows through the week look to end up in the 50s as well, so a continued break for the fans and air conditioners after a warm Sunday night. A nice savings with the electric bill too!

A new welcomed pattern for the lawns/gardens this week

Along with the cooler weather, there will be almost daily shower chances over the next several days.

The best chance for more numerous showers and even a storm or two will come on Wednesday.

We expect a mainly dry, and sunnier Thursday followed by higher chances once again for some showers on Friday.

Stay tuned for updates regarding Father’s Day weekend, which currently doesn’t look too bad.