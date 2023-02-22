SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature is throwing a mix of wintry precipitation at Central New York this afternoon into tonight. Here are the latest details.

After a mostly cloudy and quiet start to the day today, things start to go downhill later this afternoon.

Snow at the start of this storm

Snow will be tracking from southwest to northeast across Central New York this afternoon.

The arrival time in Syracuse looks to be between 2 and 4 pm and the snow could be briefly heavy during the evening commute making roads snow covered and slick.

By late afternoon and early evening warmer air aloft will start to change snow to sleet over the Finger Lakes.

Worst/messiest weather is this evening

While temperatures down at the ground stay at or just below freezing this evening, they are warming above freezing aloft and that means precipitation changes from snow to sleet over most of Central New York.

That change in the Syracuse area comes between about 7 and 9 pm with total accumulations of snow around 1 to 3 inches before the changeover.

Sleet won’t mix in with the snow until towards midnight or a bit later for the counties east of Lake Ontario. So over parts of Oswego, Lewis, Jefferson and Northern Oneida Counties there could be 3 to 6 inches of snow total.

The combination of snow and sleet will combine to cause slick and sloppy roads tonight across Central New York

Some icing overnight Wednesday

In addition, there could be some freezing rain tonight that would cause some icing.

The best chance of this happening is over higher elevations where temperatures are expected to remain at or below freezing.

Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske explains what causes different wintry precipitation.

There could be up to a quarter of an inch of ice leading to isolated power outages.

Over lower elevations the icing ranges from a glazing to a tenth of an inch which makes power outages less of a threat, but driveways, sidewalks and untreated secondary roads could be very slick.

Above is the forecast for ice accumulation between Wednesday evening & midday Thursday

The worst is over by sunrise Thursday

Thankfully, the steadiest and heaviest precipitation is over before sunrise Thursday.

As you wake up, there will be areas of lighter rain/drizzle and pockets of freezing rain across the region. We expect there to be some lingering sloppiness, especially on less traveled roads, parking lots and sidewalks, especially where temperatures are around freezing.

With temperatures slowly rising into the mid to upper 30s during the day, freezing rain becomes less of an issue and roads become just wet for most.

Stay tuned for more details.