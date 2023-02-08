SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you no snow and the milder air, then you are going to be a fan of the rest of this week. Details are below…

Continues to be mild and not February like

Sorry snow lovers/winter enthusiasts, mild air continues to prevail the rest of the week and most likely through at least the first part of next week.

Yup, that’s right, the overall very mild winter of 2022-23 continues. We think highs in the 40s will be commonplace around CNY right through the weekend into Valentine’s Day with the exception of Saturday.

Tranquil and cool tonight

High pressure is in charge to kick off the night providing us with a clear start to tonight, but after midnight the clouds will roll in ahead of the next weather maker.

Temperatures dip to between 25 and 30 this evening before probably rising a bit towards sunrise.

You’ll need the umbrellas again Thursday

A more significant batch of rain is slated to arrive with a stronger storm system Thursday during the morning commute. Rain MAY briefly start as a little bit of an icy mix mainly north and east of Syracuse Thursday morning.

About a half an inch to one inch of rain is possible across much of CNY Thursday before the rain tapers to a few scattered showers late Thursday afternoon/evening.

Slow and steady climb Thursday

Also, if you look at our 7day forecast you’ll see a high of 48 for Thursday. Most of the day is spent in the 30s to low 40s.

The upper 40s won’t be reached until later in the evening and possibly closer to midnight when we briefly sneak into a pocket of milder air. There’s even a good chance we could break 50 degrees within an hour or two of midnight Thursday night!

Hold onto your hats to end the week

Thursday’s storm system is also going to be a big wind maker for us. Southerly winds shift into the southwest Thursday evening and continue through the night, gusting at times to or just past 30 mph. Although not as strong Friday, it is still going to be quite breezy with only limited mainly snow showers, to end the week is east of Lake Ontario.

Temperatures start in the low 40s, but likely ease back into the 30s during the day Friday.